Suitcase on the Beach Trailer: Top of the Lake: China Girl!

After the events of Top of the Lake, Detective Robin Griffin returns to Sydney to try to rebuild her life.

The the body of an Asian girl washes up on Bondi Beach. The case gets a break when Detective Griffin learns that she didn’t die alone.

Top of the Lake: China Girl premieres on SundanceTV in September.

The highly anticipated mini-series is produced by See-Saw Films for BBC Two. In association with BBC First and Foxtel in Australia, BBC UKTV in New Zealand, SundanceTV and Hulu in the United States, ARTE in France and BBC Worldwide.

New York – London – Sydney – May 11, 2017 – SundanceTV today released the trailer for BBC Two and See-Saw Films’ “Top of the Lake: China Girl,” ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month. The series will premiere on SundanceTV in the US in September 2017.

The series finds Elisabeth Moss (“Mad Men”) reprising her Golden Globe winning role as Detective Robin Griffin. She will be joined by Nicole Kidman and Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

Also joining the cast are David Dencik (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Alice Englert (Beautiful Creatures, Jonathan Strange And Mr Norrell) and Ewen Leslie (The Daughter).

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” is a crime mystery story that finds Detective Robin Griffin recently returned to Sydney and trying to rebuild her life. When the body of an Asian girl washes up on Bondi Beach, there appears little hope of finding the killer, until Robin realizes “China Girl” didn’t die alone. Robin looks to the investigation to restore herself, but her problems are personal. Haunted by a daughter given up at birth, Robin desperately wants to find her, yet dreads revealing the truth of her conception. But her search to discover “China Girl’s” identity will take her into the city’s darkest recesses and closer than she could have imagined to the secrets of her own heart.

New episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air, and will be made available on the SundanceTV app and sundance.tv. Hulu will have the exclusive subscription streaming rights to the entire series in the U.S.

