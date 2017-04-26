Stay Woke! Creatives and Cast Talk Dear White People!

Dear White People is a strange duck – it covers topics that we don’t normally see in a comedy series, so its creator Justin Simien, showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser and cast members (including Logan Browning) took some time to give the audience (at least the ones its title addresses) a few valuable tips for watching the show – along with a few more glimpses at the show itself.

Dear White People premieres on Netflix on April 28th.

Take a crash course in how to stay woke – watch the video!

Classes begin Friday, April 28, 2017 on Netflix .

About Dear White People

Set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of the now post “post-racial” America that weaves together a universal story of finding one’s own identity and forging a wholly unique path. The satirical series — which picks up where the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name left off – follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age. Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.

From creator and executive producer Justin Simien, Dear White People stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson. Yvette Lee Bowser serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Stephanie Allain and Julia Lebedev as executive producers, as well.

For more on Dear White People, please visit our official show pages:

Twitter: @DearWhitePeople

Facebook: /DearWhitePeople

Instagram: @DearWhitePeople

Like this: Like Loading...