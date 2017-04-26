Retiring Neon Joe? Say It Ain’t So!

Season two of Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter finds Joe contemplating retirement from werewolf hunting to open a tropical-themed bar.

The his past intrudes – and we meet a rival were hunter, Plaid Jeff. (Oh boy…)

Adult Sim’s Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter returns on Monday, May 22 (midnight/11C).

Back for Another Bite: Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter Returns May 22 on Adult Swim

From Fighting Werewolves to Slinging Cocktails, Will the New Season Bring a Whole New Joe?

Adult Swim announces the return of Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter premiering Monday, May 22, starring series creator, Jon Glaser (Girls, Parks and Recreation) as Neon Joe. New episodes of the half-hour live-action mini-series will air over five consecutive nights during the premiere week starting at Midnight E/P.

Season two picks up after Neon Joe finally got revenge on his father and decided to retire from werewolf hunting to satisfy another life goal: opening his tropical themed dream bar, Oahu Joe’s. But it’s not all peaceful in paradise, as the bar’s struggles are compounded by an ominous visit from Joe’s past, that forces him to not only confront his demons, but puts Neon Joe back into the werewolf hunting game.

The season opener of Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter includes a cameo from Jason Sudeikis and introduces a whole new cast of characters, including a rival werewolf hunter known as Plaid Jeff, an Elon Musk-type billionaire, and Neon Joe’s ever-faithful sidekick, Cleve, played by Steve Little (Eastbound and Down) returns.

In conjunction with the premiere, DC Entertainment’s Custom Creative Studio will release the next edition of the exclusive Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter comic book, which will be distributed to more than 150 major comic book stores across the country.

Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter is created by Jon Glaser (Girls, Parks and Recreation), produced by PFFR, and stars Glaser as “Neon Joe” with Steve Little (Eastbound and Down), Edoardo Ballerini (The Sopranos), Godfrey (Louie), Chance Kelly (Power), Shannon O’Neill (The Chris Gethard Show), and Aleks Shaklin (Delocated).

With originals like this, Adult Swim continues to be basic cable’s #1 network for millennials for over a decade. The premiere season of Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter outperformed key late-night competitors by double and triple-digits across all key demos, with an overall delivery of over a million total viewers with one night reaching 1.35 million. On average, the five episode premieres dominated the weeknight 12a-12:30a timeslot among adults 18-24 and 18-34 versus all basic cable.*

* ADSM Research, Nielsen Media, period 12/7-12/11/2015, Live+7 strict daypart M-F 12-12:30a, basic cable, key competitors Comedy Central, Nick-at-Nite, FX, FXX, MTV, and TBS)

