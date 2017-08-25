Starz Launching Monday Night Documentary Slate!

Beginning Monday, September 18th, Starz will be running never-before-seen documentaries on Monday nights – docs on climate change, giants, hikers and food waste and more.

The first documentary scheduled is The Age of Consequences which investigates the impacts of climate change, resource scarcity, migration, and conflict through the lens of US national security and global stability.

The diverse and timely documentaries will premiere this fall on Monday nights beginning with The Age of Consequences from director Jared P. Scott (Requiem for the American Dream, Disruption) on September 18 at 9 PM ET/PT. The documentaries will also be available for download or streaming via the STARZ app which offers subscribers access to more than 5,500 selections including STARZ Originals “Power,” “Survivor’s Remorse,” “Outlander,” among others; movies and television series.

The Monday night documentary programming follows the STARZ original programming scheduling on Sunday nights with the highly-anticipated Season Three return of the Golden Globe® nominated series “Outlander” on September 10, 2017.

Premiere date details and documentary descriptions below:

September 18, 2017

The Age of Consequences investigates the impacts of climate change, resource scarcity, migration, and conflict through the lens of US national security and global stability. Whether a long-term vulnerability or sudden shock, the film unpacks how water and food shortages, extreme weather, drought, and sea-level rise function as accelerants of instability and catalysts for conflict. These Pentagon insiders make the compelling case that if we go on with business as usual, the consequences of climate change – waves of refugees, failed states, terrorism – will continue to grow in scale and frequency, with grave implications for peace and security in the 21st century. The film’s unnerving assessment is by no means reason for fatalism – but instead a call to action to rethink how we use and produce energy. In any military defense strategy, time is the most precious resource.

October 9, 2017

3 Hikers’ tells the story of three Americans (Sarah Shourd, Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal) who went hiking in Northern Iraqi Kurdistan in July 2009, and were captured and held as political hostages by the Iranian Government for more than two years. Set against the backdrop of the complex geopolitical stalemate between the United States and Iran and the emergence of their crisis as an international news story, the documentary chronicles Sarah, Shane and Josh’s time in prison while also telling the very personal story of three families and their unyielding efforts to get their loved ones home.

November 6, 2017

All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception, and the Spirit of I.F. Stone

Executive produced by Academy Award® winner Oliver Stone (Platoon, Any Given Sunday, JFK) and produced by Toronto-based White Pine Pictures, features interviews with notable journalists including “All the President’s Men” co-author and investigative journalist Carl Bernstein, Former New York Times correspondent Chris Hedges, author and political activist Ralph Nader and many more. The documentary follows investigative journalists Amy Goodman, Glenn Greenwald, Michael Moore, Jeremy Scahill, Matt Taibbi and others as they expose government and corporate deception. All Governments Lie is inspired by the legendary investigative journalist I.F. Stone. All Governments Lie is directed by Vancouver-based journalist and Emmy®-award winning filmmaker Fred Peabody (“Deadliest Catch,” “Modern Marvels,” “Unsolved Mysteries”).

November 27, 2017

Woman on Fire – This portrait of courage under fire celebrates New York City’s first openly transgender firefighter. For Brooke Guinan, fighting fires runs in her blood – both her father and grandfather served in the FDNY. But as a transgender woman, her path to service has not been without obstacles. Transitioning from male to female in what is still an overwhelmingly macho profession proves a challenge for her coworkers and her family, while her boyfriend reckons with the impact of Brooke’s newly public profile on his parents. Written and directed by Julie Sokolow (The John Show, Aspie Seeks Love).

December 18, 2017

Tickling Giants – The Arab Spring in Egypt: From a dictator to free elections, back to a dictatorship. One comedy show united the country and tested the limits of free press. This is the story of Bassem Youssef, a cardiologist turned comedian, the Jon Stewart of Egypt, and his show “The Show.”

Coming in 2018

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste – Every year 80 percent of the world’s water, 40 percent of the world’s land, and 10 percent of the world’s energy is dedicated to growing the food we eat, yet in the same year 1.3 billion tons of food is thrown out. That’s a third of all food grown around the world being wasted before it even reaches a plate. Wasted! The Story of Food Waste sheds a light on the pressing issue of food waste. Executive Produced by author and chef Anthony Bourdain, the film doesn’t simply focus on the problem, but offers solutions like reorienting consumer perspectives on the food that is normally cast aside, and what changes we can make to our food production chain to create a more sustainable food system.

Coming in 2018

The Family – Anne Hamilton-Byrne was beautiful, charismatic and delusional. She was also incredibly dangerous. Convinced she was a living god, Hamilton-Byrne headed an apocalyptic sect called The Family, which was prominent in Melbourne from the 1960s to the 1990s. With her husband Bill, she acquired numerous children – some through adoption scams, some born to cult members – and raised them as her own. Isolated from the outside world, the children were dressed in matching outfits, had identically dyed blonde hair, and were allegedly beaten, starved and injected with LSD. Taught that Hamilton-Byrne was both their mother and the messiah, the children were eventually rescued during a police raid in 1987, but their trauma had only just begun. With survivors and cult members telling their stories alongside the Australian and international detectives who worked the case, this confronting feature documentary exposes not just what happened within the still-operating sect but also within the conservative Melbourne community that allowed The Family to flourish.

