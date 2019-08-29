Starz has announced the premiere date for season five of Outlander – along with details of the show’s panel at New York Comic Con 2019.

STARZ ANNOUNCES “OUTLANDER” SEASON FIVE PREMIERE DATE AND NEW YORK COMIC CON 2019 PANEL

“Outlander” Season Five to Premiere Sunday, February 16, 2020 on STARZ

Starz Brings “Outlander” Panel featuring Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Author Diana Gabaldon, Series Creators and more to New York Comic Con on October 5

Santa Monica, Calif. – August 29, 2019 – Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), in association with Sony Pictures Television, today announced that the fifth season of the Golden Globe®-nominated STARZ Original series “Outlander” will premiere on Sunday, February 16, 2020 on STARZ.

Starz also announced the official “Outlander” panel presentation at New York Comic Con 2019 (NYCC) will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 5:30pm ET in The Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden. “Outlander” stars Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) are confirmed to attend with Comic Con first-timers Duncan LaCroix (Murtagh), Maria Doyle Kennedy (Jocasta) and David Berry (Lord John Grey). Diana Gabaldon, author of the bestselling Outlander book series, plus Executive Producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis, will attend with Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist on “Good Morning America” (ABC), moderating the panel.

In addition to the “Outlander” panel, the cast will do an autographing session exclusively for NYCC Fans. NYCC will send information on how to sign up for the autographing lottery in the coming weeks via their website, social media pages, and newsletter. You must have a valid Saturday or 4-Day badge to enter. Be on the lookout for details.

“Outlander” NYCC panelist and moderator bios are available here.

About “Outlander” Season Five

Season Five of “Outlander” finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection – while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Governor William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill. With her family together at last, Claire Fraser must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again. However, while focusing on protecting others, she risks losing sight of what it means to protect herself. Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie have been reunited, but the spectre of Stephen Bonnet still haunts them. Roger strives to find his place – as well as Jamie’s respect – in this new and dangerous time. The Frasers must come together, navigating the many perils that they foresee – and those they can’t.

Season Five of “Outlander” is currently in production in Scotland. The fifth season will play out over 12 episodes and is based on material from Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander series.

The “Outlander” television series, executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, and Andy Harries, is inspired by Gabaldon’s Outlander series that has sold an estimated 30 million copies worldwide, with all the books having graced the New York Times best-sellers list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

“Outlander” is produced by Tall Ship Productions and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Starz recently renewed the “Outlander” series through its sixth and forthcoming season.

Photo: Brianna Randall Fraser (Sophie Skelton), Claire Fraser (Catriona Balfe and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan)/Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television Inc.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...