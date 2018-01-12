Starz and Lionsgate Developing TV Series Based On John Wick Movies!

Starz and Lionsgate are developing a TV series based on the world of the international chain of hotels that provide refuge for professional assassins, the Continental.

STARZ AND LIONSGATE DEVELOPING TELEVISION SERIES ADAPTATION OF BLOCKBUSTER JOHN WICK FRANCHISE

John Wick Writer, Directors and Producers Reteam to Create “The Continental” Series for STARZ Network

Pasadena, Calif. – January 12, 2018 – Starz President & CEO Chris Albrecht announced today at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter 2018 Press Tour that Starz and Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) are developing a television series adaptation of the highly successful Lionsgate film franchise John Wick. “The Continental” series will be set in the John Wick universe, focusing on the inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel which serves as a refuge for assassins.

Acclaimed writer/producer Chris Collins (“Sons of Anarchy,” “The Wire,” and “The Man in the High Castle”) will write the series and serve as showrunner. The show will be executive produced by a world-class creative team led by Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk (the John Wick film franchise, The Town, Sicario), Chad Stahelski (John Wick co-director and John Wick: Chapter 2 director), John Wick franchise screenwriter Derek Kolstad, along with Collins, David Leitch (John Wick co-director, Deadpool 2) and Keanu Reeves. Stahelski will direct the premiere episode.

Collins expands the universe in the series by focusing on the Continental Hotel and those who find refuge under its roof. Set in a hyper-real version of Los Angeles, the series maintains the urgency of the action along with the dry humor from the John Wick movies. Drawing upon the collaborative efforts of Lionsgate’s film, television and Starz platforms, “The Continental” continues the growth of a franchise that has already generated two hit films that have grossed nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office and a successful virtual reality mobile game.

“This series is truly unlike anything else on TV,” said Albrecht. “’The Continental’ promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise as well as introducing some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.”

Senior Vice President of Original Programming Karen Bailey is the Starz executive in charge of “The Continental.”

Starz retains all domestic multiplatform pay TV and SVOD rights to the series. Lionsgate retains all international and domestic distribution and home entertainment rights.

