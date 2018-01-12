Everything Happens For a Reason Trailer: Entanglement!

When Ben falls in love with Hanna, things get weird; bringing him to the conclusion that everything that happens happens for a reason – and that everything is connected.

Entanglement opens on February 9th.

ENTANGLEMENT Opens February 9

in Select Cineplex theatres across Canada including

Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, Halifax, Winnipeg, Sudbury, Peterborough, Oakville, and Windsor.

(Film also opens in US on Feb 9)

Official Trailer

ENTANGLEMENT

Directed by Jason James (That Burning Feeling)

Starring

Thomas Middleditch (HBO’s Silicon Valley)

Jess Weixler (The Good Wife)

Diana Bang (The Interview)

Synopsis

While searching for the meaning of his existence, Ben Layten (Thomas Middleditch) uncovers a family secret that leads him to a woman named Hanna… But when he and Hanna (Jess Weixler) inadvertently fall in love, his life becomes increasingly and strangely complicated. Ben starts to realize that everything is amazingly and incredibly connected and that the world might just be more inexplicable than he ever imagined.

Runtime: 85 min

Like this: Like Loading...