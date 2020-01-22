Star Wars: The Clone Wars Gets A Proper Conclusion! Disney+ Releases Final Season Trailer!

Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be pleased to learn that the series will get a proper conclusion with the premiere of Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Final Season – twelve brand new episodes to wrap up the Clone Wars Saga.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Final Season will premiere on Friday, February 21st.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Returns with New Episodes Only on Disney+ Premiering

Continue, The Clone Wars will.

One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with twelve all-new episodes on Disney+ beginning . Disney+ shared the trailer and key art for the new season:

From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of “The Mandalorian,” the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” stars Matt Lanter as “Anakin Skywalker,” Ashley Eckstein as “Ahsoka Tano,” Dee Bradley Baker as “Captain Rex” and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Katee Sackhoff as “Bo-Katan,” and Sam Witwer as “Maul.”

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...