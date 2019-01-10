Something Strange Trailer: Velvet Buzzsaw!

When some faux artistes see a chance to exploits a dead’s man paintings and sculptures, things get very strange, indeed.

Written and directed by Dan Gilroy and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Zawe Ashton, Natalia Dyer, John Malkovich, Daveed Diggs, Toni Collette and Tom Sturridge, Velvet Buzzsaw premieres globally on Netflix on February 1st.

VELVET BUZZSAW

Velvet Buzzsaw is a satirical thriller set in the contemporary art world scene of Los Angeles where big money artists and mega-collectors pay a high price when art collides with commerce.

