Marvel’s The Punisher Stalks Into January!

When Frank Castle (very violently) helps a teenaged girl out in a bar he has no idea what he’s getting into – and even less idea that an old friend wants to end his life.

Season Two of Marvel’s The Punisher premieres globally on Netflix on January 18th. Check out the trailer below.

The highly-anticipated second season of Marvel’s The Punisher hits the road as Frank Castle tries to move on from his past. However Frank can’t leave the vest behind when trouble finds him; bringing him back to his old life with a new mission and a sidekick he never asked for.

Former marine-turned-vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) has been living a quiet life on the road until he suddenly becomes embroiled in the attempted murder of a young girl (Giorgia Whigham). As he is drawn into the mystery surrounding her and those in pursuit of the information she holds, Castle attracts a new target on his back as new and old enemies force him to confront whether he should accept his destiny and embrace a life as The Punisher.

Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. The cast also features Ben Barnes (Billy Russo), Amber Rose Revah (Dinah Madani), Jason R. Moore (Curtis Hoyle), Josh Stewart (John Pilgrim), and Floriana Lima (Dr. Krista Dumont).

