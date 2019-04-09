Some Families Are More Different Than Others Trailer: The Addams Family!

There have been more than a half dozen TV and Movie iterations of Chas Addams’ The Addams Family – some amazing; others not so.
Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan for MGM – with a cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll with Bette Midler and Allison Janney – this new, animated take on the classic weirdly normal family looks to be pretty amazing.
The Addmas Family is coming to theaters on October 11th.
THE ADDAMS FAMILY | Official Teaser | MGM
Get ready to snap your fingers! The Addams Family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.
Directors: Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan
Producers: Gail Berman, Conrad Vernon, Alex Schwartz, Alison O’Brien
Executive Producers: Kevin Miserocchi, Andrew Mittman, Joe Earley
Cast: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn
Wolfhard, Nick Kroll with Bette Midler and Allison Janney
