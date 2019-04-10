Electric Toothbrush Trailer: Booksmart!

Best friends Amy and Molly have studied industrially throughout high school, but on their final day they want people to know that they can be fun.

Booksmart is kind of like a Superbad for high school girls – a ribald coming of age tale.

Booksmart opens on May 24th.

From Director Olivia Wilde, BOOKSMART stars Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Will Forte and Jason Sudekis.

BOOKSMART is in theaters everywhere

May 24, 2019

Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation.

Director: Olivia Wilde

Writers: Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins And Susanna Fogel And Katie Silberman

Producers: Megan Ellison p.g.a., Jessica Elbaum p.g.a., Katie Silberman

Chelsea Barnard p.g.a., David Distenfeld

Executive Producers: Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jillian Longnecker, Scott Robertson, Alex G.

Scott

Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams with Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis

