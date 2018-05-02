Solo: A Star Wars Story: Tour The Millennium Falcon with Lando!

In Solo: A Star Wars Story, the shiny, immaculately kept Millennium Falcon is owned by Lando Calrissian. Therefore it’s fitting that Lando (Donald Glover) himself takes us on a tour of ‘the fastest piece of junk in the galaxy.’

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens on My 25th.

Join Donald Glover for a tour of the iconic Millennium Falcon in this featurette for the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story. See the film in theaters May 25.

