The World Is Hard Trailer: Kin!

A kid finds something that looks like a futuristic gun in a ruined building; his adoptive brother – fresh out of jail – finds himself on the run from a criminal boss, and the creators of the gun are determined to get it back.

Kin stars Myles Truitt (the kid), Jack Reynor (the brother) and James Franco (the criminal) and will be in theaters on August 31st.

KIN, a pulse-pounding crime thriller with a sci-fi twist, is the story of an unexpected hero destined for greatness. Chased by a vengeful criminal (James Franco) and a gang of otherworldly soldiers,? a recently released ex-con (Jack Reynor) and his adopted teenage brother (Myles Truitt) are forced to go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection.

