SNL Returns With New Material April 11th!

Saturday Night Live will air a remotely produced new episode on Saturday, April 11th.

  • “Saturday Night Live” will air original content on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
  • Material will be produced remotely as “SNL” practices social distancing.
  • Show elements will include “Weekend Update” and other original content from “SNL” cast members.
  • “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

