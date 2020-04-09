Hope Is Everything (Slightly Blue) Trailer: After Life: Season 2!

Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

Now, as he’s trying to be a better friend to those who have given him hope, the town may lose its newspaper. Which is not helping.

Season 2 of Netflix’s After Life premieres on Friday, April 24th.

Created by and starring Ricky Gervais

“I was blown away by the reaction to season one. I’ve never experienced anything quite like it! It’s been truly heart-warming to see how the show has resonated with so many viewers on an emotional level. I can’t wait for everyone to see season 2 where hope is everything” – Ricky Gervais

About After Life :

Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the comedy-drama series follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

In season 2, whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him. Each grappling with their own problems and only to be intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down.

Will the town’s local Am-Dram show lift everyone’s spirits?

After Life is a Netflix original series from Derek Productions. The six-part series is created, written and directed by Ricky Gervais. Charlie Hanson is a producer and Ricky Gervais and Duncan Hayes are executive producers.

Alongside Ricky Gervais, returning cast includes: Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who), David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs, David Brent: Life On The Road), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl( Cemetery Junction, Derek), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Kerry Godliman (Derek), Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty and Diane Morgan (David Brent: Life On The Road), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Eastenders). Also joined by: Peter Egan (Downton Abbey), Ethan Lawrence (Bad Education) and Bill Ward (Coronation Street, Emmerdale).

