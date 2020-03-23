Sneaky Plan Trailer: The Willoughbys!

The Willoughby kids figure they’d be better off raising themselves than if they let their parents (who barely acknowledge their presence) continue.
So they hatch a sneaky plan – but… consequences (and adventures)!
Netflix’s The Willoughbys premiere on Netflix on April 22nd.
Logline:
Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.
The Willoughbys
Film Release Date: April 22, 2020
Director: Kris Pearn
Writers: Kris Pearn & Mark Stanleigh
Based on: “The Willoughbys” by Lois Lowry
U.S. Voice Cast: Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Séan Cullen and Ricky Gervais