Sneaky Plan Trailer: The Willoughbys!

The Willoughby kids figure they’d be better off raising themselves than if they let their parents (who barely acknowledge their presence) continue.

So they hatch a sneaky plan – but… consequences (and adventures)!

Netflix’s The Willoughbys premiere on Netflix on April 22nd.

Logline:

Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

The Willoughbys

Director: Kris Pearn

Writers: Kris Pearn & Mark Stanleigh

Based on: “The Willoughbys” by Lois Lowry

U.S. Voice Cast: Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Séan Cullen and Ricky Gervais

