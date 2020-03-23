HBO Comes To The Aid of the Self-Isolating With Feel Good Movies and Series!

If you’re looking for some quality feel good entertainment while staying home during the current pandemic situation, HBO has a lot to help you get through.

Here are 30 feel good movies and series available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO Go:

With more people isolating at home and looking for new content to help pass the time, we are planning to share weekly updates highlighting notable HBO programming for your readers.

This week we’re highlighting some feel good movies and series that are the perfect way to cheer up and find a bit of comfort. From timeless flicks like Love Actually and The Little Rascals to signature series like Sex and the City, all of the below films and shows are available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO.

Along Came Polly

The Beverly Hillbillies

Big

Bridesmaids

Bruce Almighty

Bye Bye, Love

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Chocolat

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Forget Paris

Flight of the Conchords

Frankie and Johnny

Hall Pass

Heart and Souls

Hope Floats

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Indian Summer

Jersey Girl

The Little Rascals

Love Actually

The Mighty Ducks

Mrs. Doubtfire

Notting Hill

One Fine Day

Spanglish

Sex and the City

Someone Like You

What About You

