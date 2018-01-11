Shudder Makes Season One of Jordskott Free To Stream!

AMC Networks’ Shudder is making the first season of Danish thriller Jordskott available to stream for free in anticipation of the show’s second season premiere on Thursday, January 18th.

The critically acclaimed first season Jordskott is available to stream (without a login) from today to Wednesday, January 17th.

In anticipation of next week’s exclusive season two premiere of JORDSKOTT, AMC Networks’ Shudder is making all season 1 episodes of the critically-acclaimed thriller available to stream for FREE starting today!

Season 2 of JORDSKOTT will premiere on Shudder with all eight episodes at once on Thursday, January 18th. Only on Shudder will viewers in the US and Canada be able to binge all of season one (here) without a login through Wednesday, January 17th.

The Scandi-noir thriller revolves around the seven-year disappearance of police investigator Eva Thörnblad’s daughter, Josefine. Eva is haunted by the belief that Josefine did not drown during their fateful trip to the Silverhojd Lake, but was abducted. When a young boy goes missing in the same area, this motivates Eva to delve deeper into the mystery of the forest and confront her darkest fears.

Like this: Like Loading...