Much has been made of the video introduction that David Lynch sent to open the Twin Peaks panel at Comic-Con 2017, and it sounded pretty intriguing (and very Lynchean).

Now Showtime has released it and we can confirm for ourselves just how delightfully different it is – and how perfectly it fits into the Twin Peaks mood.

Twin Peaks airs Sundays at 8/7C.

David Lynch shares a message at Comic-Con 2017. Don’t miss Twin Peaks, Sundays at 8/7C.

Like this: Like Loading...