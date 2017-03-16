Shemar Moore Returns To Criminal Minds!

Shemar Moore’s Derek Morgan returns in Criminal Minds’ Season 12 finale.

Morgan appears with an important lead for the BAU team in their hunt for the serial killer, Mr. Scratch.

The Criminal Minds season finale airs Wednesday, May 10th (9/8C).

LOS ANGELES ­– March 16, 2017 – Shemar Moore will return to CRIMINAL MINDS to guest star in the series’ 12th season finale, Wednesday, May 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Moore, an original cast member from 2005-2016 (251 episodes), will reprise his role as Derek Morgan.

In the episode, Morgan brings the BAU a lead in the case against serial killer and escaped convict Mr. Scratch, who has wreaked havoc on the team all season.

CRIMINAL MINDS stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton. Mark Gordon, Erica Messer and Breen Frazier are executive producers for ABC Studios in association with CBS Television Studios.

