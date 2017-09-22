Shania Twain Talks Songwriting, Divorce and More On CBS Sunday Morning!

Shania Twain is interviewed by Lee Cowen for CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday, September 24th (9am/8amC) – where she opens up on music, writing songs and her divorce.

Twain is back with her first new album in 15 years.

Twain Tells Cowan: “As the Songwriting Evolved, I Just Sort of Wrote Myself Out of My Misery”

Country music superstar Shania Twain opens up to Lee Cowan about her music, her songwriting process after divorce, her childhood and more in an interview for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast on the 40th season premiere, Sunday, Sept. 24 (9:00 AM) on the CBS Television Network.

Twain, who with ex-husband producer Mutt Lange was behind some of the biggest songs of the late 1990s and early 2000s, including “Man! I Feel like a Woman” and “Any Man of Mine,” is back with her first new album in 15 years. It’s also the first album without Lange’s studio expertise.

“I was now, for the first time in many years, standing on my own as a creative, artistic, recording artist,” Twain tells Cowan.

Twain admits she had self-doubt, but she was also determined to overcome those feelings.

“As the songwriting evolved, I just sort of wrote myself out of my misery,” she tells Cowan.

Cowan catches up with Twain at her home in the Bahamas, where she spent two years working on her new album. Twain tells Cowan she wrote many of the songs in a bathroom overlooking the ocean.

“This is my contemplative space, my bathroom,” Twain tells Cowan.

Twain talks with Cowan about her childhood, singing in dive bars when she was 8 years old, the loss of her parents and finding love after divorce from Lange with Fred Thiebaud.

Cowan asks if she ever pinches herself, considering her successful career and lifestyle.

“I do, I do,” Twain says. “But there’s also another part of me that says, you know what, I worked really hard and there’s part of me that feels like I deserve it.”

