Season Three of Humans Begins Production!

AMC’s Humans has begun production on its third season – which finds a decimated and oppressed Synth population fighting to survive in a world that hates and fears them.

Humans: Season Three will premiere in 2018.

IT’S MAN VERSUS MACHINE AS PRODUCTION BEGINS ON SEASON THREE OF CHANNEL 4, AMC AND KUDOS’ ACCLAIMED DRAMA SERIES, “HUMANS”

“Catastrophe” and “Apple Tree Yard” star Mark Bonnar Joins the Cast

New York/London – September 22, 2017 AMC and Channel 4 confirmed today that filming on Season 3 of the Kudos-produced, critically acclaimed series “Humans” has commenced. With writers Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley leading the writing team, the series is set in a parallel present and explores what happens when the lines between humans and machines are blurred. The eight-episode third season is slated to premiere next year.

Joining the cast this season is “Catastrophe” and “Apple Tree Yard” star Mark Bonnar. Bonnar plays Neil Sommer, an intriguingly charming scientist on a government commission with whom Laura develops a strong personal connection. He joins series regulars Gemma Chan, Katherine Parkinson, Tom Goodman-Hill, Emily Berrington, Colin Morgan, Ivanno Jeremiah and Ruth Bradley.

Season 3 provides a thrilling look at the evolution of technology and its effect on society. Timely and relevant, the new season unfolds on a bigger scale than ever before, in a deeply divided Britain, and continues to ask the question: Are sentient synths entitled to be treated as human?

Returning one year after the dawn of consciousness, a decimated and oppressed Synth population fights to survive in a world that hates and fears them. In a divided Britain, Synths and humans struggle to broker an uneasy peace, but when fractures within the Synth community itself start to appear, all hope of stability comes under threat.

Set against the maelstrom of political chaos, the ethical complexities of the dawn of a new species play out across a thrilling multi-stranded narrative. As the synth family, Mia (Chan), Niska (Berrington) and Max (Jeremiah) continue to battle for their right to survival, Joe (Goodman-Hill), Laura (Parkinson) and their children Mattie, Toby and Sophie struggle to come to terms with the cataclysmic events of the last season and their deeply polarised views on the implications of the singularity.

“Humans” is written by Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley (“Spooks: The Greater Good”), Debbie O’Malley, Namsi Khan, Jonathan Harbottle, Melissa Iqbal and Daisy Coulam. It is based on the award-winning Swedish sci-fi drama “Real Humans” created by Lars Lundstrom and produced by SVT and Matador Film.

The new season is executive produced by Derek Wax, Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley for Kudos in association with Wild Mercury Productions; Lars Lundstrom and Henrik Widman for Matador Films; and is produced by Vicki Delow for Kudos. The third season was commissioned for Channel 4 by Beth Willis and Simon Maxwell, and Kristin Jones for AMC.

