Shadowhunters Winter Finale Set for March!

The winter finale of Shadowhunters finds Clary facing a wortd of trouble as Valentine’s plan is in full effect.

By the Light of Dawn, the show’s winter finale, will air on Monday, March 6th (Freeform, 8/7C).

CLARY FACES A WORLD OF TROUBLE IN THE WINTER FINALE OF FREEFORM’S HIT ORIGINAL SERIES ‘SHADOWHUNTERS,’ ON MONDAY, MARCH 6

Valentine’s plan is in full effect and the Shadowhunters must act fast to save the Downworld in “By the Light of Dawn,” the winter finale of “Shadowhunters,” airing MONDAY, MARCH 6 (8:00 – 9:01 p.m. EST), on Freeform.

The New York Institute is under attack as Valentine’s plan for The Soul Sword is getting dangerously close to coming to fruition. The Shadowhunters must act fast to save their loved ones and the rest of the Downworld.

Meanwhile, some of the Downworlders have their own plan to stop Valentine and their target is Clary.

“Shadowhunters” is produced by Constantin Film and executive produced by Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, McG, Michael Reisz, Matt Hastings, Mary Viola, Martin Moszkowicz and Robert Kulzer. The series stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Wayland, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood, Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway and Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane.

Like this: Like Loading...