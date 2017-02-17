Hunter Exam Phase 4 At Center of Hunter X Hunter Volume 2!

Hunter X Hunter is the story of ambitious would-be Hunter Gon –Â Hunters are a special breed, dedicated to tracking down treasures, magical beasts, and even other people. But such pursuits require a license, and less than one in a hundred thousand can pass the grueling qualification exam.

In the about-to-be-released Hunter X Hunter, Gon and his friends face their greatest challenge yet – stealing ID badges from the other Hunter candidates without being caught. If they fail to get a single badge, they fail!

Hunter X Hunter Vol. 2 will be in stores – on Blu-ray and DVD – on February 28th.

VIZ MEDIA EXPANDS HUNTER X HUNTER ANIME HOME MEDIA COLLECTION WITH THE RELEASE OF SET 2 ON BLU-RAY AND DVD

Catch The Latest Episodes Of The Action-Packed HUNTER X HUNTER Anime Series On New Blu-ray and DVD SetsÂ

San Francisco, CA, February 16, 2017 â€“ VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, expands the home media library for the HUNTER X HUNTER anime series with the release of HUNTER X HUNTER Set 2 on February 28th.

The latest edition of the action-driven series will be released as DVD and Blu-ray sets that each contain 13 episodes (Episodes 14 to 26). The HUNTER X HUNTER Set 2 Blu-ray will carry an MSRP of $29.98 U.S. / $34.99 CAN; the HUNTER X HUNTER Set 2 DVD edition will carry an MSRP of $24.98 U.S. / $29.99 CAN.

The two-disc Blu-ray set includes uncut English dubbed as well as Japanese subtitled dialogue options along with series trailers and clean opening and ending segments. Special bonus content and premiums exclusive to the Blu-ray edition includes a digital art gallery and three full-color HUNTER X HUNTER postcards.

In the Fourth Phase of the Hunter Exam the participants must steal ID badges from each otherâ€”and anyone without enough badges at the end of one week fails! It will take trickery, unexpected alliances, and careful negotiations for Gon and his friends to succeed. In the Final Phase, the remaining Hunter candidates are matched up for one-on-one battlesâ€”but the only way to win this fight is to lose! After the exam, Gon discovers that Killua has gone back home, so he and his friends head to the Republic of Padokea to find him.

The HUNTER X HUNTER anime series reboots the popular HUNTER X HUNTER manga originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The anime adventure is broadcast in North America on Adult Swimâ€™s Toonami and was produced by the famed animation studio, MADHOUSE. The fresh English voice cast includes the talented Erica Mendez as Gon Freecss, Cristina Vee as Killua Zoldyck, Keith Silverstein as Hisoka, and Erika Harlacher as Kurapika.

In the original HUNTER X HUNTER manga series, which is also published by VIZ Media (rated â€˜T+â€™ for Older Teens), Hunters are a special breed, dedicated to tracking down treasures, magical beasts, and even other people. But such pursuits require a license, and less than one in a hundred thousand can pass the grueling qualification exam. Those who do pass gain access to restricted areas, amazing stores of information, and the right to call themselvesÂ Hunters.

For more information on HUNTER X HUNTER or other anime and manga titles available from VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.

