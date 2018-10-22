Seinfeld: The Complete Series Comes Home In Two Distinct Packages!

Jerry Seinfeld’s little show about nothing is coming to home media in two formats: a complete series box set (now in stores), and a the Special Edition Festivus Box Set, in stores October 23rd.

Seinfeld: The Complete Series box set contains all 180 episodes and more than 104 hours of extras.

Seinfeld: The Complete Series Festivus Box Set includes everything listed above plus everything you need to throw your own ‘Festivus for the rest of us’ party.

Both sets are DVD only.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Iconic Series

SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES

Complete Series Box Set On DVD October 9 and Special Edition Festivus Box Set On DVD October 23

PACKED with Hilarious Bonus Features Created in Partnership with Jerry Seinfeld

TORONTO, Ontario (October 22, 2018) – Join the gang: Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer in celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the iconic Emmy Award winning series when Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Canada debuts SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES on DVD October 9 and the Special edition SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES FESTIVUS BOX SET on DVD October 23. The series follows four single friends — comic Jerry Seinfeld, bungling George Costanza, frustrated working gal Elaine Benes and eccentric neighbour Cosmo Kramer — deal with the absurdities of everyday life in New York City. Relive the most iconic and memorable moments, from Soup Nazi, to Aunt Stella, double dipping, the Puffy Shirt, Festivus and more.

Just in time for the holiday season, the SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES box set or SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES FESTIVUS BOX SET is the perfect gift for the Seinfeld obsessed fan in your life, or even for throwing your own Festivus themed party this holiday season!

SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES combo pack includes all 180 episodes in the 33-disc set. Included are more than 104 hours of amazing extras, documentaries for all nine seasons, Not That There’s Anything Wrong With That (Bloopers) and other inside looks and extras.

SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES FESTIVUS BOX SET includes all 180 episodes in the 33-disc set, all the features above, as well as items to throw your very own “FESTIVUS FOR THE REST OF US’ party! Includes a set of 8 invitations and RSVPS, cups/napkins, a mini Festivus pole replica, 4 thumb wrestlers for a “Feats of Strength” physical challenge and a deck of playing cards for a “Feats of Strength” mental challenge.

SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES Synopsis:

Widely considered to be one of the greatest and most influential sitcoms ever made, Seinfeld follows four single friends living in Manhattan’s Upper West Side in New York City. The show features a handful of Jerry’s friends and acquaintances, including best friend George Costanza (Jason Alexander), friend and former girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and neighbour across the hall Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) who all deal with the absurdities of everyday life in New York City.

SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES DVD Bonus Features Include:

Documentaries For All Nine Seasons

Inside Looks

Not That There’s Anything Wrong With That (Bloopers)

In the Vault (Deleted Scenes)

Yada Yada Yada (Commentaries)

“SEIN-IMATION”

Notes About Nothing

Bonus disc featuring the exciting reunion of the entire cast plus Larry David on the ninth anniversary of the season finale.

SEINFELD: THE COMPLETE SERIES is rated PG.

Emmy Award® is a registered trademarks of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

ABOUT SONY PICTURES HOME ENTERT

Like this: Like Loading...