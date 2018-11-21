See Transformers Prequel Bumblebee 13 Days Early!

Paramount Pictures announced today that on Saturday, December 8th fans at select theatres in the U.S. and Canada will have the opportunity to attend paid early-access screenings for its latest film in the Transformers series, Bumblebee, starring Hailee Steinfeld.

Details follow.

Bumblee opens on December 21st.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES, HASBRO AND EXHIBITION PARTNERS LAUNCH EARLY ACCESS SCREENINGS TO BUMBLEBEE, THE LATEST INSTALLMENT OF THE TRANSFORMERS FRANCHISE

Fans in the U.S. and Canada will have the opportunity to see the film early for one day only, on December 8th at 7PM

Fans who participate in this one-day only event will get to see the film on the big screen nearly two weeks before it opens nationwide on December 21st. Tickets will be on sale for the prevailing price at participating locations, and each admission includes a ticket to the movie, bonus content and a Transformers: Tiny Turbo Changers Movie Toy from Hasbro, while supplies last. Showtime will be 7:00PM at all participating locations.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 21st at BumblebeeMovie.com, as well as at participating theatre box offices and respective exhibitor ticketing sites.

The film takes place in the year 1987, where, on the run, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug. In addition to Steinfeld, the film stars John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, and Stephen Schneider.

