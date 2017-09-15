Season Three Trailer: Fuller House!

They’re ba-a-a-a-ck! And there’s a trailer!

Fuller House: Season 3 premieres globally on Netflix on September 22nd.

Thanks for 30 great years, neighbor-inos!

To celebrate the day we first met you *three whole decades* ago, we invite you to watch our official trailer for Season 3 of Fuller House here:

About Fuller House:

In the spinoff series, Fuller House, life can take you into unexpected directions and also back into familiar territory when veterinarian and recently widowed D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure) finds herself living in her childhood home with younger sister and aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and DJ’s lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). The women reuniting to help support one another navigate careers, parenting and relationships with the kind of love and humor you can only get from the people you grew up with. The Tanner childhood house is fuller than ever though with not only DJ’s three boys — the awkward 13-year-old Jackson, neurotic 7-year-old Max and baby Tommy Jr. — but also Kimmy’s feisty teenage daughter Ramona and Kimmy’s not so estranged ex-husband Fernando all under the same roof.