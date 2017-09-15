Top 4 Indie Films of the Moment!

Many movie buffs overlook indie films because directors often have a small budget to work with. However, more often than not, such movies can compete with the bigger blockbusters because indie movie directors need to come up with better stories on a limited budget. Thankfully, that means us indie fanatics have various movies to keep us entertained. Unfortunately, though, some indie films don’t have the budgets for advertising/marketing purposes either, so it’s up to us to ensure these films are exposed. Here are some of the top indie movies you need to watch this year.

King Cobra

King Cobra is worth a watch if you’re looking for a good laugh and you’re a fan of James Franco. Mr. Franco is usually found nearly as good as dead in films like 127 Hours Later, but this time he takes on a different role in an epic gay porn based movie. King Cobra is based on a true story about a young adult star wanting to take the gay porn industry by storm. Of course, many obstacles are in the way of him achieving his dreams, one of them being his porn mogul producer who doesn’t take no for an answer.

Tallulah

Tallulah is available to watch on Netflix, so it’s definitely one of the few indie films that got what it deserves. Tallulah is about a housewife who more or less hates her young child. The mother ends up hiring a babysitter to get rid of her toddler as much as possible. But, it all backfires and the child connects the housewife and babysitter in an unthinkable way. It’s a weird, wonderful, and well-thought of film, so it should be on your list of films to watch this year.

The Witch

The Witch is more of a horror but it’s still an independent film that needs ticking off your movie list. A young son vanishes off the family farm whilst being looked after by his older sibling, Thomasin. Eventually, this leads the parents into paranoia and even the younger twin siblings of the family of six believe witchcraft was used on their brother by Thomasin. It’ a film that teaches a family about loyalty and how they’re going to get past the horrific situation.

Maggie’s Plan

Maggie’s plan takes us on a journey through a relationship between a man and a woman that’s full of lies and deceit. Maggie isn’t the main culprit in the film, though, but it’s her who feels guilty about a long affair behind her lover’s wife’s back. Eventually, Maggie feels bad about the situation and when the affair comes to an end, she puts it on herself to try to get her lover and his estranged wife back together. It’s an excellent rom-com/indie that was released in 2015 and, by using DVD duplication services, the film was a massive hit in stores.

The above indie films might not be up there with the best in 2017, but they’re definitely worth a watch if you’re running low on films to watch. Of course, you could even consider the likes of Equals, Demolition, Grandma and The Meddler – all of which are hit movies that are sure to keep you entertained for a couple of hours.