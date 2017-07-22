SDCC 2017: FOX Unveils Extended Trailer for The Gifted!

FOX presented a new extended trailer for The Gifted today at Comic-Con 2017 – featuring a considerable amount of mutant powers in action.

The Gifted premieres on October 2nd.

This is the story of two families who came together to protect each other. THE GIFTED premieres MON, OCT 2 on FOX!

Action-adventure family drama THE GIFTED, from Marvel, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Written by Matt Nix (APB, “Burn Notice”), directed by Bryan Singer (the “X-Men” franchise”) and executive-produced by Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The Wolverine”), Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”), Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”) and Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”), the series stars Stephen Moyer (SHOTS FIRED, “True Blood”) and Amy Acker (“Person of Interest”).

