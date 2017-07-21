SDCC 2017: ABC Unleashes IMAX Marvel’s Inhumans Trailer!

At Comic-Con 2017 ABC showed the new IMAX trailer for Marvel’s Inhumans – it showed us more footage and gave us our first look Triton, Karnak and Gorgon in action, and hints of Medusa’s power. We also got a bit more Lockjaw (never a bad thing!).

Marvel’s Inhumans’ two-hour premiere will run in IMAX theaters for two weeks beginning on September 1st – it will then premiere on ABC on September 29th.

“Marvel’s Inhumans” explores the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city. After the Royal Family of Inhumans is splintered by a military coup, they barely escape to Hawaii where they are greeted with surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them. Now they must find a way to reunite with each other and return to their home before their way of life is destroyed forever.

