Sandy Wexler’s Top Client Drops Summer’s Top Tune – Mr DJ!

Courtenay Clarke has just dropped her first single – Mr. DJ – and it looks like it could be the song of the summer.

Ms. Clarke is represented by Sandy Wexler Management.

Sandy Wexler is the latest Adam Sandler movie for Netflix. In it Sandler plays Sandy Wexler, a talent manager whose acts may exist on the outer fringe of show biz, but are diligently (if not enthusiastically represents by Wexler.

When he finds himself falling in love with his newest (and most commericial) client, Courtenay Clarke (Jennifer Hudson), his professional resolve will be put to the test.

Sandy Wexler premieres on April 14th.

Check out this original song from the new movie Sandy Wexler

Courtney Clarke’s vocals are performed by Academy Award® and Grammy® winner Jennifer Hudson. The song also features Mase and was written and produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

Sandy Wexler starring Adam Sandler and Academy Award® and Grammy® winner Jennifer Hudson will be released globally on Netflix on April 14.

SANDY WEXLER Synopsis

Official music video for Mr. DJ. featured in Sandy Wexler.

In the 90’s one man ruled Hollywood with an iron fist. Sandy Wexler was not that man.

The film follows Sandy Wexler (Adam Sandler), a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s, who diligently represents a group of eccentric clients on the fringes of show business. His single-minded devotion is put to the test when he falls in love with his newest client, Courtney Clarke (Academy Award® and Grammy® winner Jennifer Hudson), a tremendously talented singer who he discovers at an amusement park.

The Netflix original film also stars Kevin James (True Memoirs of An International Assassin), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Beastmaster), Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Nick Swardson (The Do-Over), Jane Seymour and Grammy® winner Aaron Neville. The film is directed by Steve Brill (The Do-Over). Paul Sado, Dan Bulla and Adam Sandler wrote the script. Happy Madison Productions’ Adam Sandler and Allen Covert serve as producers. Barry Bernardi and Tim Herlihy serve as executive producers. www.netflix.com/sandywexler

