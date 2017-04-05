Mylele Turns It Up: The Get Down Part Two!

Netflix has released a new clip from The Get Down Part Two featuring a performance from Herizen Guardiola (Mylene Cruz).

The Get Down Part Two premieres on Friday, April 7th.

Part Two of The Get Down picks up in 1978, one year after the events of Part One. The sweeping upheaval of late 70s New York City finds an as-yet-unnamed new pop cultural force striking a new beat in the Bronx, while disco still reigns supreme. Our young lovers Books and Mylene are caught in the swirl of a looming cultural revolution destined to change everything about their world – but they have this moment to make their mark. Amidst the backdrop of a bankrupt New York City, ruthless gangsters and money-hungry record label bosses, they discover it’s only their creativity and love that will carry them through — and that they’ll sacrifice everything for their music, and each other.

Part Two of The Get Down launches globally on April 7, 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...