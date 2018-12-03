Samantha Bee Announces New Production Company, Inks First-Look Deal with TBS!

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s Samantha Bee has announced her new production company, Swimsuit Competition Inc (not a scholarship program). – and its first look deal with TBS.

Kristen Everman has been Head of Development.

New episodes of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee return on December 5th.

NEW YORK, December 3, 2018 — Samantha Bee, the Emmy® Award-winning host of TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, is throwing her sash into the competitive world of narrative and documentary television with the newly-formed production company Swimsuit Competition**.

The company will create original content that it finds amusing and would definitely spend a weekend bingeing. They will be seeking great ideas from people flying under the radar, or whose work has been underestimated in the past. Swimsuit Competition is so open-minded that they’ll even consider working with men. The company has signed a first-look deal with TBS to develop original content.

Kristen Everman, the two-time Emmy®-nominated producer of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” and The Rundown with Robin Thede joins Bee as Head of Development at Swimsuit Competition.

“Fine, if none of you are gonna make TV I want to watch, I’ll make it myself,” says Bee.

Swimsuit Competition will initially focus on developing content for television, but they’ve got an eye to expand. “If your senior superlative was “Most Unaware of His or Her Appeal,” call us!” says Everman. “Or rather, email us, because honestly voicemails feel kind of rude.”

Bee has received global recognition and various accolades from the success of her weekly late-night comedy series, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, currently in its third season, which offers a unique satirical take on weekly news and explores other important stories in-depth that have been largely overlooked by more traditional media outlets. Prior to Full Frontal, Bee was a longtime member of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show’s “Best F#@king News Team,” and holds the title for being the longest-serving regular Daily Show correspondent of all time (12 years). Bee and her husband Jason Jones also co-created the half-hour comedy series The Detour, which recently aired its third season on TBS.

Everman began her career in entertainment at The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and also previously worked on Precious: Based on the Novel “Push” by Sapphire, Come Here and Say That, Difficult People, and Odd Mom Out.

**not a scholarship program

All new episodes of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee begin airing on Wednesday, December 5th at 10:30/ 9:30c on TBS!

