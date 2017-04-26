RockBeat Records Releasing Historic Rock, Folk & Blues Albums!

RockBeat Records may not be an instantly recognizable label, but they are re-releasing some of the most influential music in rock, folk blues history – albums from Arthur Lee and Love, Phil Ochs, Doc Watson, Freddie Fender, Big Joe Williams, Del Shannon, Mississppi John Hurt and Mighty Joe Young.

Significant albums by all these legendary artists will be released between May 5th and July 7th – a veritable cornucopia of brilliant albums that have long been thought lost and forgotten.

Coming soon from RockBeat Records…

Arthur Lee & Love – Complete Forever Changes Live

(CD & Vinyl on May 5th)

Phil Ochs – Live In Montreal 10/22/66

(CD & Vinyl on May 5th)

Doc Watson – Live From Chicago, March 1964: Vol. 1

(CD on June 9th)

Freddy Fender – Lovin’ Tex-Mex Style

(CD on June 9th)

Big Joe Williams – Southside Blues

(CD on June 9th)

Del Shannon – The Dublin Sessions

(CD & Vinyl on July 7th)

Mississippi John Hurt – Live At Oberlin College

(CD on July 7th)

Mighty Joe Young – Live From The North Side Of Chicago

(CD on July 7th)

MVD Entertainment Group

New Releases

Arthur Lee & Love – Complete Forever Changes Live

One of the most famous, cherished LPs of all time, performed live, in its entirety

As mercurial as Arthur Lee could be, he showed no concern in playing before 65,000+ Glastonbury concert-goers who all came to see if Arthur Lee & Love could pull off Forever Changes in a festival setting. Love’s musical director was the link between the ensemble of Swedish string and horn players and this loud, kick ass, take-no-prisoners rock-and-roll outfit. It was Mozart meets Thin Lizzy.

Phil Ochs – Live In Montreal 10/22/66

What Would Phil Ochs do if he were here today?

“It’s not enough to know the world is absurd and restrict yourself to pointing out the fact. Still I am forced to go on because I don’t want the world to be left in the hands of the Hitlers, This one thing I feel is a driving force: that I get repelled by certain things – or they strike me as funny, or weird or strange, or ridiculous – and my response comes out in the form of a song.” – Phil Ochs

Doc Watson – Live From Chicago, March, 1964: Vol. 1

“Doc” Watson was an American guitarist, songwriter, and singer of bluegrass, folk, country, blues, and gospel music.

Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson (March 3, 1923 – May 29, 2012) was an American guitarist, songwriter, and singer of bluegrass, folk, country, blues, and gospel music. His flatpicking skills and knowledge of traditional American music were highly regarded and often performed with his son, guitarist Merle Watson, until Merle’s death in 1985, the result of a tractor accident on the family farm

Freddy Fender – Lovin’ Tex-Mex Style

In 1974, record producer Huey P Meaux approached Fender about overdubbing vocals for an instrumental track. Fender agreed, performing the song bilingual style, singing the first verse in English, then repeating the verse in Spanish, something he repeated over the course of his career. That track was the #1 crossover hit “Before the Next Teardrop Falls”.

Big Joe Williams – Southside Blues

A rare live performance from the legendary Chicago bluesman.

Big Joe Williams has been a major influence throughout his long career on most of today’s blues artists and is especially known for his unique development and playing of the 9 string guitar style

Del Shannon – The Dublin Sessions

Long awaited release of the Dublin Sessions

Del Shannon was a consistent hit maker in the early 1960’s. Beginning with a #1 smash in “Runaway.” Del recorded this previously unreleased album in 1977 with his UK touring band, “Smackee”, at Ireland’s Dublin Sound Studios. Del originally mixed and re-mixed the tracks at Cherokee Studios in California but was never satisfied with the results. For decades cassette tapes of these recordings have changed hands with Del Shannon fans worldwide.”

Mississippi John Hurt – Live At Oberlin College

Recorded at Oberlin in 1965 at a time when Mississippi John Hurt was being discovered by a new generation of fans

This excellent performance at Oberlin College in 1965 came at a time when Mississippi John Hurt was coming back into the blues spotlight and being discovered by a new generation of fans. Hurt’s rich, gentle voice and flowing guitar lines are showcased as he performs a mix of hymns, traditional songs and Hurt’s folk/blues staples,

Mighty Joe Young – Live From The North Side Of Chicago

…one of the most talented guitar players in the country: Willie Dixon

Frankly, I feel Mighty Joe Young is one of the most talented guitar players in the country. I used Joe on many sessions because of his ability to interpret the particular feeling of a song. He has a traditional sound which is he able to mix with a very modern style and he uses this combination to emphasize a mood.: Willie Dixon

