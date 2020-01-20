Robert B. Parker’s Spenser Is Back Trailer: Spenser Confidential!

Robert B. Parker’s Spenser is one of the great hard-boiled detectives in literary history – he was the subject of a TV series starring Robert Urich as Spenser and Avery Brooks (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) as his highly cultured, shotgun-toting ally Hawk.

Netflix’s Spenser Confidential tells how Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) and Hawk (Winston Duke) came to be friends.

There are dozens of books, so Spenser could become a franchise for Netflix. The first trailer suggests the movie will be a lot of fun.

Spenser premieres on Netflix on March 6th.

When two Boston Police officers are murdered, ex-cop Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) teams up with his no-nonsense roommate, Hawk (Winston Duke), to take down criminals in this action-comedy. Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) — an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it — just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good. But first he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur. That’s Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he’ll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was. When two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits Hawk and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice.

From director Peter Berg, SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL is an action-comedy co-starring Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron, and Post Malone. Inspired by Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, a best-selling novel by Ace Atkins.

