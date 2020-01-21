Find Your Rhythm Trailer: The Rhythm Section!

When Stephanie Patrick lost her family, she went into a downward spiral. Then she learned they had been murdered.

Now she’s properly ticked off and seeking vengeance.

The Rhythm Section opens on January 31st. check out the new trailer below.

How far would you go? Who would you become? Watch the NEW trailer for #TheRhythmSection, from the producers of James Bond and director of The Handmaid’s Tale. Starring Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. In theatres January 31.

Get tickets now: https://tickets.therhythmsectionmovie…

Blake Lively (#BlakeLively) stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, from director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and the producers of the James Bond film series, The Rhythm Section (#TheRhythmSection) also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

Connect with #TheRhythmSection

Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...