Riverdale Casts Gladys and Jellybean Jones!

Season three of Riverdale will introduce Jughead Jones’ mother, Gladys, and kid sister, Jellybean (who prefers to go by JB).

Gina Gershon (left) will recur as Gladys Jones and Trinity Likins will recur as JB.

They will debut on Riverdale during the Wednesday, December 12, 2018 (The CW, 8/7C).

BURBANK, Calif. (October 07, 2018) — Fans of Riverdale will learn a little bit more about Jughead’s family in season three, as his mother and sister shake things up with their own sneaky behavior. Gina Gershon (Bound) and newcomer Trinity Likins have been set for recurring roles as Gladys Jones and Jellybean “JB” Jones, respectively. They will debut on Riverdale during the Wednesday, December 12, 2018, episode at 8/7c on The CW.

Gina Gershon plays Jughead’s mother, Gladys Jones, a “businesswoman” who runs the salvage yard (chop shop) that doubles as a Serpent compound, and the Serpents all snap to attention when she gives them an order. A Serpent with a GED, she acts as Fagin to a crew of teenaged car parts thieves.

Trinity Likins is set for the role of Jughead’s sister, Jellybean “JB” Jones. She is wise beyond her years, and her favorite bands are Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath. Jellybean lives with her biker mom in Toledo where they run scams to make ends meet. And like mother like daughter: Jellybean — who goes by JB now — is quite the little con artist herself.

Film, television and stage actor Gina Gershon recently completed a residency at the famed Café Carlyle, where she performed her musical act, Wild Women Don’t Get the Blues. Her television credits include FX’s Rescue Me, HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Amazon’s Red Oaks, and Lifetime’s House of Versace. Gershon also won Best Supporting Actress at the Toronto Film Festival for Killer Joe, and she appeared in Face/Off, Bound, and The Player.

On just her third professional audition, newcomer Trinity Likins landed the lead role of Amelia in the Hallmark holiday movie Christmas in the Air. She also recurred as Emma in the CBC miniseries Unspeakable.

Based on the Archie Comics characters, RIVERDALE stars KJ Apa (The Cul de Sac), Lili Reinhart (Surviving Jack), Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody), Marisol Nichols (24), Madelaine Petsch (The Curse of Sleeping Beauty), Ashleigh Murray (Appearances: Younger, The Following), Casey Cott (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Mark Consuelos (Queen of the South, Pitch), Skeet Ulrich (Law & Order: LA, Jericho) with Mädchen Amick (Twin Peaks), and Luke Perry (Beverly Hills, 90210). Executive producers; Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Supergirl,” “Glee”), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics).

Riverdale Season 3 launches October 11, 2018 on Netflix.

Photos courtesy of The CW.

