TURNER GREENLIGHTS M.D. LIVE (WORKING TITLE) FROM LIONSGATE TELEVISION!

Turner today announced M.D. Live (working title), the first live, non-fiction series that taps into the worldwide phenomenon of medical crowdsourcing.

The two-hour weekly event set to premiere in 2019 will feature patients battling various ailments that are undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, or uncured – seeking help from a panel of doctors and medical crowdsourcing.

TNT has ordered 10 episodes of the series from Lionsgate Television.

TURNER GREENLIGHTS M.D. LIVE (WT) FROM LIONSGATE TELEVISION

First Live Series to Crowdsource and Crowdsolve Solutions to

Medical Mysteries

From Life-Threatening Diseases to Unusual Ailments, M.D. Live Will Draw On Medical Experts Worldwide to Help Diagnose Mysterious Maladies and Incorporate Viewer Experiences to

Crowdsource Remedies

24/7 Access to Highly Accredited Medical Resources

LOS ANGELES, OCTOBER 9, 2018 – Turner today announced M.D. Live (working title), the first live, non-fiction series that taps into the worldwide phenomenon of medical crowdsourcing.

The two-hour weekly event set to premiere in 2019 will feature patients battling various ailments that are undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, or uncured. A recurring panel of highly accredited doctors will discuss potential diagnoses before throwing live to the crowd for additional feedback, solutions and support. TNT has ordered 10 episodes of the series from Lionsgate Television.

“We want this show to inspire action and give hope to real people struggling with medical problems to get answers, proper treatment, and ultimately, improve their quality of life,” said Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted and live programming for TNT. “Our professional team of studio and field crews will lead our charge crowdsourcing hope to help our patients solve the medical mysteries we present in this series.”

This innovative, multi-platform television series will also feature breaking medical alerts, cutting-edge medical breakthroughs, and live remotes from across the country and around the world. The series will enable a team of top medical experts to help diagnose and/or treat patients on location throughout the country. M.D. Live is also working with a top bio-ethicist to ensure the medical team is able to provide the best patient-forward support.

“M.D. Live will tap into the cultural zeitgeist of crowdsourced care to create a relevant, current and provocative series,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Lionsgate EVP and Head of Worldwide Alternative Programming. “The interactive elements allowing viewers to engage with some of the world’s top medical professionals take this show beyond observation to inspire action.”

Through a 24/7, online experience and interactive components including live, second-screen experiences, audiences can share their thoughts on what’s happening in the show in real time. M.D. Live will cultivate an interactive community for viewers to dive deeper into each medical case and interact with each other. Viewers will be able to submit their own cases online to be considered for the show.

M.D. Live is produced by B17 Entertainment and Motiv8 Media in association with Lionsgate Television with Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner, Kara Kurcz, and Brian Lee serving as executive producers.

Like this: Like Loading...