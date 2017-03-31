Preview: Felicia Day’s The Guild Gets Oversized Hardcover Library Edition!

Dark Horse Comics is collecting Felicia Day’s The Guild webcomic – in its entirety (plus two new stories – the first since 2013) – in an oversized hardcover library edition.

The series follows a shy girl who stumbles onto a MMO called The Game and makes friends – so much so that it gives her the confidence to confront her problems in real life (with varying degrees of effectiveness).

Pre-orders are being taken now.

Gamer Girl Felicia Day Returns to Dark Horse with “The Guild Library Edition Volume 1 Hardcover”

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (March 31, 2017)—The long-awaited The Guild Library Edition Volume 1 HC is coming! From Dark Horse Comics and the famed YouTube comedy web series The Guild, this deluxe oversized hardcover includes every Guild comic, including two new stories by Felicia Day—the first to be published since 2013!

Felicia Day, who most recently teamed up with Netflix for the revival of Mystery Science Theater 3000, brings her original webisodic sensation to comics with help from The Guild cast and crew (including producer Kim Evey and director Sean Becker).

The Guild first came to comics in 2010, with stories set before the web series began, following lonely violinist Cyd Sherman trying to navigate a frustrating personal life as she stumbles on an online MMO called The Game. As Cyd gathers friends in-game, she gains confidence to confront all the problems in her real life. With, ahem, varied results.

Rolling Stone refers to this pioneer among web series as one of “the net’s best serial shows.” Heartwarming and hilarious, this comic origin story brings an award-winning world to life in a unique way that will delight geeks of all ages. Especially gamers!

The Guild Library Edition Volume 1 features thirty-four pages of brand-new comics—drawn by Mike Norton, Francesco Francavilla, and Naomi Franquiz—as well as the exciting one-shot written by Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton spotlighting his character Fawkes, and the short Free Comic Book Day story by Felicia Day and Jonathan Case (The New Deal). Also featuring art by Becky Cloonan (Gotham Academy), Darick Robertson (The Boys), Adam Warren (Empowered), Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash), Jonathan Case, and more!

