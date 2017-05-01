President Underwood Knows What’s Best Trailer: House of Cards: Season 5!

“The American people don’t know what’s best for them…. I do…
One nation… Underwood…”
Netflix’s political drama House of Cards returns on Friday, May 30th – and Frank Underwood has never been more ambitious…
“The American people don’t know what’s best for them…. I do.” House of Cards returns with all new episodes May 30 on Netflix.
Watch House of Cards: https://www.netflix.com/title/70178217
Connect with House of Cards Online:
Like House of Cards on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/HouseofCards…
Follow House of Cards on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/HouseofCards
Follow House of Cards on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/HouseofCards/
Follow House of Cards on TUMBLR: http://houseofcards.tumblr.com/