The Afghan Whigs Announce North American and European Tour Dates!

Hard on the heels of the release of their new album, The Afghan Whigs In Spades, on May 5th, the band has announced the dates for a North American tour beginning in September – following a European tour that gets underway on May 26th.

The Whigs will be supported by special guest Har Mar on all dates.

The Afghan Whigs Announce North American Tour

Special Guest Har Mar Superstar To Support On All Dates

Sub Pop to release The Afghan Whigs In Spades,

their spellbinding new album, worldwide this Friday May 5th

The Afghan Whigs In Spades, the group’s spellbinding new album, will be available this Friday (May 5th) on CD / 180 gram-LP / CS / DL worldwide from Sub Pop. Led by the singles “Demon In Profile,” “Oriole,” and “Arabian Heights” along with standouts “Copernicus,” and “Toy Automatic,” it is the follow-up to the band’s internationally acclaimed Do to the Beast. In Spades was recorded in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Memphis and Joshua Tree and written and produced by Greg Dulli.

This morning the band has announced a new 28-city tour of North America for this fall which will begin on September 6th in Orlando, FL. Har Mar Superstar will support on all shows. Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday morning. The tour will include three Canadian shows (Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver) and the band will be playing several markets they haven’t visited in years (Richmond, Birmingham, Kansas City, Houston).

The Afghan Whigs will also visit 17 countries overseas this summer in support of the new album including performances at Primavera Sound, Northside Festival and Way Out West. Ed Harcourt will be supporting on all European headline shows.

The early reviews of In Spades have been stellar:

“Demonic pain experienced in the midnight hours suits both him (Dulli) and his band. No wonder then that this matches some of their best work.” [4/5 stars] – Q Magazine

‘A thrilling impassioned addition to their catalogue.’ [8/10] – UNCUT

“Back to their dark, soulful best.” [4/5 stars] – MOJO

“Forever raising goosebumps where you didn’t even know you had them.” – [5/5 stars]

– Record Collector

The first show in support of In Spades will take place later this month at a sold out Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York on May 23rd.

The Afghan Whigs North American Tour

May 23 – Harlem, NY – The Apollo Theater (Sold Out)

Sep 06 – Orlando, FL – The Social

Sep 07 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

Sep 09 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club

Sep 11 – Richmond, VA – The National

Sep 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Sep 14 – Boston, MA – Paradise

Sep 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Sep-18 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

Sep-19 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

Sep-21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

Sep-23 – Chicago, IL – Metro

Sep-24 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

Sep-26 – Detroit, MI – St Andrews

Sep-28 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

Sep-29 – Nashville, TN – Exit IN

Sep-30 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Oct-12 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up

Oct-13 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

Oct-14 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Oct-16 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

Oct-17 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

Oct-18 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

Oct-19 – Salt Lake, UT – Urban Lounge

Oct-21 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

Oct-22 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

Oct-24 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

Oct-25 – Dallas, TX – Trees

Oct-26 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater

The Afghan Whigs European Tour

May 26 – Manchester, UK – Cathedral

May 27 – Glasgow, UK – ABC

May 28 – Dublin, IE – Academy

May 30 – London, UK – Koko

Jun. 01 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

Jun. 03 – Bologna, IT – Zona Roveri

Jun. 04 – Zagreb, HR – Tvornica Kulture

Jun. 06 – Warsaw, PL – Palladium

Jun. 07 – Berlin, DE – Kesselhaus

Jun. 09 – Aarhus, DK – Northside Festival

Jun.10 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan

Jun.12 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan

Jun.13 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

Jun.14 – Antwerp, BE – Trix (Sold Out)

Jun.15 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique (Sold Out)

Aug. 04 – Vienna, AT – WUK

Aug. 05 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Music Bar

Aug. 06 – Zurich, CH – Mascotte

Aug. 08 – Munich, DE – Backstage Halle

Aug. 09 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

Aug 10-12 – Gothenburg, SE – Way Out West Festival

Aug 13 – Helsinki, FL – Flow Festival

For up-to-date info on tickets, please visit theafghanwhigs.com.

More on The Afghan Whigs In Spades here.