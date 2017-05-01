The Afghan Whigs Announce North American and European Tour Dates!

Hard on the heels of the release of their new album, The Afghan Whigs In Spades, on May 5th, the band has announced the dates for a North American tour beginning in September – following a European tour that gets underway on May 26th.
The Whigs will be supported by special guest Har Mar on all dates.
The Afghan Whigs In Spades, the group’s spellbinding new album, will be available this Friday (May 5th) on CD / 180 gram-LP / CS / DL worldwide from Sub Pop. Led by the singles “Demon In Profile,” “Oriole,” and “Arabian Heights” along with standouts “Copernicus,” and “Toy Automatic,” it is the follow-up to the band’s internationally acclaimed Do to the Beast. In Spades was recorded in New Orleans, Los Angeles, Memphis and Joshua Tree and written and produced by Greg Dulli.
This morning the band has announced a new 28-city tour of North America for this fall which will begin on September 6th in Orlando, FL. Har Mar Superstar will support on all shows. Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday morning. The tour will include three Canadian shows (Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver) and the band will be playing several markets they haven’t visited in years (Richmond, Birmingham, Kansas City, Houston).
The Afghan Whigs will also visit 17 countries overseas this summer in support of the new album including performances at Primavera Sound, Northside Festival and Way Out West. Ed Harcourt will be supporting on all European headline shows.
The early reviews of In Spades have been stellar:
“Demonic pain experienced in the midnight hours suits both him (Dulli) and his band. No wonder then that this matches some of their best work.” [4/5 stars] – Q Magazine
‘A thrilling impassioned addition to their catalogue.’ [8/10] – UNCUT
“Back to their dark, soulful best.” [4/5 stars] – MOJO
“Forever raising goosebumps where you didn’t even know you had them.” – [5/5 stars]
– Record Collector
The Afghan Whigs have released two videos from the album so far: “Demon In Profile,” directed by longtime collaborator Phil Harder [link here] and “Oriole” helmed by erotic art director Amy Nicole Hood [link here].
The first show in support of In Spades will take place later this month at a sold out Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York on May 23rd.
The Afghan Whigs North American Tour
May 23 – Harlem, NY – The Apollo Theater (Sold Out)
Sep 06 – Orlando, FL – The Social
Sep 07 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
Sep 09 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club
Sep 11 – Richmond, VA – The National
Sep 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Sep 14 – Boston, MA – Paradise
Sep 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Sep-18 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
Sep-19 – Toronto, ON – Opera House
Sep-21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave
Sep-23 – Chicago, IL – Metro
Sep-24 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall
Sep-26 – Detroit, MI – St Andrews
Sep-28 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
Sep-29 – Nashville, TN – Exit IN
Sep-30 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
Oct-12 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up
Oct-13 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre
Oct-14 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Oct-16 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
Oct-17 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
Oct-18 – Seattle, WA – Showbox
Oct-19 – Salt Lake, UT – Urban Lounge
Oct-21 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre
Oct-22 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
Oct-24 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
Oct-25 – Dallas, TX – Trees
Oct-26 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater
The Afghan Whigs European Tour
May 26 – Manchester, UK – Cathedral
May 27 – Glasgow, UK – ABC
May 28 – Dublin, IE – Academy
May 30 – London, UK – Koko
Jun. 01 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival
Jun. 03 – Bologna, IT – Zona Roveri
Jun. 04 – Zagreb, HR – Tvornica Kulture
Jun. 06 – Warsaw, PL – Palladium
Jun. 07 – Berlin, DE – Kesselhaus
Jun. 09 – Aarhus, DK – Northside Festival
Jun.10 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan
Jun.12 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan
Jun.13 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp
Jun.14 – Antwerp, BE – Trix (Sold Out)
Jun.15 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique (Sold Out)
Aug. 04 – Vienna, AT – WUK
Aug. 05 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Music Bar
Aug. 06 – Zurich, CH – Mascotte
Aug. 08 – Munich, DE – Backstage Halle
Aug. 09 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
Aug 10-12 – Gothenburg, SE – Way Out West Festival
Aug 13 – Helsinki, FL – Flow Festival
For up-to-date info on tickets, please visit theafghanwhigs.com.
More on The Afghan Whigs In Spades here.
