Open Roads Films Sets Home Again Premiere Date!

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2017 — Open Road Films will release the romantic comedy HOME AGAIN on September 8, 2017. The film was written by Hallie Meyers-Shyer and is being directed by Meyers-Shyer in her directorial debut. Nancy Meyers is producing alongside Black Bicycle Entertainment’s Erika Olde, who also financed the film. The release date announcement was made today by Tom Ortenberg, CEO of Open Road Films.

HOME AGAIN is the story of a recently separated mother of two (Witherspoon) whose new life in Los Angeles is overturned when she decides to take in three young, charismatic guys (played by Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff and Jon Rudnitsky) who become part of her unconventional family. Along with Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander (A Most Violent Year), Nat Wolff (Paper Towns, The Fault in Our Stars) and Jon Rudnitsky (upcoming Relatively Happy), the film stars Michael Sheen (Frost/Nixon, Masters Of Sex), Candice Bergen and Lake Bell (No Escape, Childrens Hospital).

IMR International is handling the international sales of HOME AGAIN.

