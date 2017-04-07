getTV Pays Tribute To Don Rickles with Friar Club Roasts Programming Event!

On Monday, April 10th, getTV will pay tribute to legendary insult comic, Don Rickles, who died yesterday at the age of 90.

CULVER CITY, CA – Thursday, April 6, 2017 – getTV celebrates the life and legacy of comedy king Don Rickles with a Monday night variety block highlighting some of his most memorable Friars’ Club Roasts, on Monday, April 10 starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Charmingly known as “Mr. Warmth” for his devastating wit and sharp sense of humor, Rickles quickly rose through the comedy ranks as the quintessential “insult comic,” famously catching the eye of Frank Sinatra who encouraged other celebrities to see him during his early club acts, and frequently appearing as a guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JOHNNY CARSON. Throughout his Emmy®-winning career, Rickles appeared in countless films, television series, and specials, leaving an indelible mark that continues to influence and impact new generations of comedians. Rickles passed away yesterday, April 7, at the age of 90.

The tribute begins at 10 p.m. ET, as the infamous ‘insult comic’ extraordinaire gets a rare taste of his own medicine in 1970’s THE FRIAR’S CLUB ROASTS DON RICKLES. The event is led by Rickles’ good friend Johnny Carson, also who serves as guest roast master for the night, and features appearances by Henny Youngman, Dick Cavett, George C. Scott, and Milton Berle.

As part of this special block, the network presents Rickles in two more classic Friars’ Club Roasts, as entertainment legends come together to honor late-night king Johnny Carson in THE FRIAR’S CLUB ROASTS JOHNNY CARSON, at 11 p.m. ET. The program boasts an impressive assortment of comedy heroes, with appearances by Rickles, Groucho Marx, Flip Wilson, Dick Cavett, and Carson’s long-time sidekick Ed McMahon, among others. Then, stay tuned for 1971’s THE FRIAR’S CLUB ROASTS JERRY LEWIS, finding Rickles at the top of his game as he joins Carson, Berle, and more to honor beloved funnyman Jerry Lewis.

