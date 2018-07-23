On the Lam Again: Crackle’s Snatch: Season Two Premiere Date Set!

Season two of Crackle’s Snatch opens with the Hill Gang getting into deep, deep trouble and having to take it on the lam (to Spain’s Costa del Sol) to let the heat die down and attempt to save their fortune and their lives.

All ten episodes of Snatch: Season 2 – starring Rupert Grint (Charlie), Lucien Laviscount (Billie) and Luke Pasqualino (Albert) – premiere on Thursday, September 13th.

SOPHOMORE SEASON OF SONY CRACKLE’S, ‘SNATCH,’

SET TO DEBUT WITH ALL 10 EPISODES THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH

RUPERT GRINT RETURNS TO THE ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES, NOW SET IN SPAIN’S COSTA DEL SOL WITH KEVIN CONNOLLY DIRECTING MULTIPLE EPISODES

Returning Ensemble Cast Includes: Luke Pasqualino, Lucien Laviscount, Phoebe Dynevor, Juliet Aubrey, Tamer Hassan and Dougray Scott

CULVER CITY, CA – July 23, 2018 – Sony Crackle announced today that the sophomore season of its scripted original drama, “Snatch,” starring Rupert Grint also an executive producer, will debut on Thursday, September 13. In ten all-new episodes, the series takes viewers to Spain’s Costa del Sol and follows the Hill Gang on the lam in another thrill-a-minute fight to save their fortune, and their lives.

This season, true to form, it’s not long after settling in the fictional coastal town of San Toledo that the Hills run afoul of the local kingpin and find themselves pressed into the malevolent crime boss’ service. Just surviving will take every ounce of skill and daring our heroes have but outsmarting their enemies and taking over the town for their own is something only the Hills are savvy and crazy enough to pull off!

Grint, known around the globe as Ron Weasley from the “Harry Potter” film franchise, returns as the utterly posh, Charlie Cavendish-Scott, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Luke Pasqualino (“Skins,” “The Borgias”) as Albert Hill, Lucien Laviscount (“Scream Queens,” “Honeytrap”) as Billy Ayres, Phoebe Dynevor (“The Village,” “Dickensian”) as Lotti Mott, Juliet Aubrey (“The Infiltrator,” “Primeval”) as Lily Hill, Tamer Hassan (“House Red”) as Hate ‘Em and Dougray Scott (“Mission Impossible II,” “Desperate Housewives,” “My Week With Marilyn”) as Vic Hill. New to this season are Spanish actors Úrsula Corberó (“Money Heist”), Hovik Keuchkerian (“Assassin’s Creed,” “The Night Manager”) and Tristan Ulloa (“Farinia: Snow on the Atlantic”).

The series, loosely based on the wildly popular film of the same name, is executive produced by Alex De Rakoff, who also serves as writer and showrunner, Aaron Ginsburg, William Green and Rupert Grint. New this season are directors Kevin Connolly, Tom Dey (“Failure to Launch,” “Shanghai Noon”) and Luis Prieto (“The Oath,” “Kidnap”).

Viewers can catch-up with the first season of “Snatch” and stream all 10-epiosdes on the free streaming network now.

Follow “Snatch” on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Join the conversation using #SonyCrackle and #SnatchTV.

