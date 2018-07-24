ABC Fall Premiere Dates Include New TGIF!

ABC has announced its fall premiere dates and – alongside a two-hour premiere for Grey’s Anatomy and a host of new shows – the network is resurrecting its TGIF concept with Fresh off the Boat, Speechless and Child Support anchoring the network’s Friday night lineup beginning Friday, October 5th.

Seven new series will join ABC’s schedule: The Alec Baldwin Show, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, The Kids Are Alright,’ A Million Little Things, The Rookie and Single Parents.

Highly anticipated returns include The Shark Tank, The Good Doctor, Station 19 and How to Get Away with Murder.

The complete schedule of premieres follows.

ABC ANNOUNCES FALL PREMIERE DATES FOR 2018-19 SEASON

New Series ‘The Alec Baldwin Show,’ ‘The Conners,’ ‘Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,’ ‘The Kids Are Alright,’ ‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘The Rookie’ and ‘Single Parents’ Join Returning Hit Shows as Debuts Begin Monday, Sept. 24

‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ ‘Speechless’ and ‘Child Support’ Relaunch Iconic TGIF Brand

‘Shark Tank’ Season 10 Kicks Off With 200th Episode

Two-Hour Premiere Set for ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ABC’s Longest-Running Prime-time Drama Series

The ABC Television Network will launch an exciting 2018-19 season with a slate of returning hit shows and several new series, beginning with the premiere of the 27th installment of “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday, Sept. 24, immediately followed by the highly anticipated season premiere of last year’s No. 1 new drama, “The Good Doctor.”

This fall’s new dramas “A Million Little Things,” which is about a group of friends coping with an unexpected loss, premieres Wednesday, Sept. 26; and “The Rookie,” starring Nathan Fillion as one of the newest – and oldest – police trainees in Los Angeles, premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16. That same night, ABC will launch two new comedies – “The Conners,” a spinoff of the groundbreaking show “Roseanne,” and “The Kids Are Alright,” inspired by creator Tim Doyle’s Irish-Catholic upbringing in the turbulent ’70s. “Single Parents,” which is about a group of adults who lean on each other to raise their children while trying to hold on to their personal lives, rounds out the new comedy slate, and premieres Wednesday, Sept. 26.

“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” which will pair celebrity kids with professional junior ballroom dancers, launches with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, Oct. 7. Rounding out the roster of new fall titles is “The Alec Baldwin Show,” featuring in-depth conversations with some of today’s most intriguing personalities. Starring the three-time Emmy® winner, the hour-long show, which first aired as a sneak preview last March, will premiere Sunday, Oct. 14.

Friday nights herald the return of TGIF on ABC, which first launched the iconic programming block nearly 30 years ago. The new TGIF premieres Oct. 5 and will feature “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Speechless” on their new night, followed by “Child Support” with Ricky Gervais and Fred Savage, at its new time.

“Shark Tank” celebrates its 200th episode and 10th season premiere on Sunday, Oct. 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), before moving to its regular timeslot the following Sunday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT).

ABC’s longest-running prime-time drama series, “Grey’s Anatomy,” kicks off its record-breaking 15th season with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27, followed by the fifth season premiere of “How to Get Away with Murder.” “Station 19” returns to the TGIT lineup the following Thursday, Oct. 4.

“American Housewife” returns Wednesday, Sept. 26, at a new time (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT). Fan favorites “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “black-ish,” “The Goldbergs,” “Modern Family” and “Splitting Up Together” complete the fall lineup.

Premiere dates are listed below. All times listed are EDT, and new shows are listed in bold.

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00-10:01 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (Season 27 premiere)

10:01-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor” (Season 2 premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs” (Season 6 premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “American Housewife” (Season 3 premiere; new time)

9:00-9:31 p.m. “Modern Family” (Season 10 premiere)

9:31-10:00 p.m. “Single Parents” (Series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things” (Series premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 15 premiere; two hours)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder” (Season 5 premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (Season 29 premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Station 19” (Season 2 premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat” (Season 5 premiere; new day and time)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Speechless” (Season 3 premiere; new day)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Child Support” (Season 2 premiere; new time)

SUNDAY, OCT. 7

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” (Series premiere; two hours)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” (Season 10 premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Alec Baldwin Show” (Series premiere)

TUESDAY, OCT. 16

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners” (Series premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Kids Are Alright” (Series premiere)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “black-ish” (Season 5 premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Splitting Up Together” (Season 2 premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Rookie” (Series premiere)

