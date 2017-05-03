Old School Horror Movie Bonehill Road – Werewolf Without CGI!

Horror movie director Todd Sheets (Dead Things, Zombie Rampage, Dreaming Purple Neon) is going back to basics for his new werewolf movie, Bonehill Road.

In production now, Bonehill Road is a werewolf film that uses 100% practical effects and features ’80s horror movie queen Linnea Quigley.

For six days, the film’s indiegogo campaign is collecting stretch goal funds to make the werewolf effects even better.

Campaign incentives are estimated to be ready in October. For details of the campaign, read on.

Horror filmmaker Todd Sheets goes old school with Bonehill Road, a new horror film with bite!

Classic movie monsters are going to be created in a classic way!

May 3, 2016– Horror filmmaker Todd Sheets is going back to the classics with his newest feature BONEHILL ROAD and out to prove that shambling zombies are out and snarling werewolves are in. The feature project is being backed by fans on Indiegogo and has already hit its original goal and is now in the final days of a stretch goal to add more power to the special effects budget.

BONEHILL ROAD is a return to classic 80’s werewolf movies like The Howling and American Werewolf in London where the creatures were more terrifying because they WERE real. Sheet’s goal with the project is to return to practical effects, prosthetics, and a creepy classic story with a classic monster.

Sheets has numerous horror films under his belt including the current fan favorite “Dreaming Purple Neon” and “House of Forbidden Secrets” which starred The Walking Dead’s Lew Temple. Known as the Prince of Gore, Sheets latest promises plenty of blood and some familiar faces for fans of 80’s horror with Scream Queen Linnea Quigley joining the cast.

A retro ravager of a flick, BONEHILL ROAD is made by fans for fans of a genre who’s ready to come howling back. Fans can still donate to the cause at the Indiegogo page for the next 6 days and check out the awesome perks available for helping make the nightmare of BONEHILL ROAD a reality https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/bonehill-road-old-school-werewolf-film-horror

Like this: Like Loading...