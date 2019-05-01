Officially There Is No Resistance Trailer: The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4!

If they weren’t meant to be an army, then why were they given uniforms?

Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres on Hulu on June 5th.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3 Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

Blessed be the fight. The Handmaid’s Tale returns June 5, only on Hulu.

ABOUT THE HANDMAID’S TALE

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism in its militarized ‘return to traditional values’. As one of the few remaining fertile women, Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate the world. In this terrifying society, Offred must navigate between Commanders, their cruel Wives, domestic Marthas, and her fellow Handmaids – where anyone could be a spy for Gilead – all with one goal: to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

