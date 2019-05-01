Spring Break Was Always Sketchy Trailer: Veronica Mars!

Someone seems to be trying to end Neptune’s days as a prime Spring Break destination in the new Veronica Mars limited series from Hulu.

Take a look.

Veronica Mars premieres on Hulu on July 26th.

Veronica Mars: Teaser (Official) • A Hulu Original

Mystery. Parties. Scandal. Corruption. Season 4 is going be the most explosive one yet. #VeronicaMars premieres July 26th, only on @hulu.

ABOUT VERONICA MARS

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...