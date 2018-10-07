NYCC2018: This Feels Bad Trailer – with a Dash of Spock: Star Trek: Discovery Season 2!

Yes, we get our first look at the Christopher Pike helmed Enterprise’s version of Spock in the New York Comic Con 2018 trailer for season two of Star Trek: Discovery.

We also get our first look at Number One and the return of a certain former empress. Plus, the continuing mystery of the Red angel.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 premieres on CBS All Access on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 6, 2018 – Today at New York Comic-Con, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY executive producer Alex Kurtzman revealed that the highly anticipated second season of the series will launch Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States. During the panel with cast and executive producers at Madison Square Garden, the official season two New York Comic-Con trailer debuted, and fans were given a first look at STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s Spock, played by Ethan Peck; Number One, played by Rebecca Romijn; and Section 31’s newest recruit, Philippa Georgiou, played by Michelle Yeoh.

Following premiere night, all new episodes of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s 13-episode long second season will be available on-demand weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.S.

The STAR TREK: DISCOVERY panel, moderated by season two guest star Rebecca Romijn (Number One), featured a conversation with cast members including Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike) and Ethan Peck (Spock). They were joined by executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin.

